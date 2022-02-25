Ronald J. Savko, 68 of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Born in Braddock, PA he was the son of the late William and Lucille (Hartman) Savko. Married on September 15, 1979, he is survived by his beloved wife Deborah (Kocak) Savko.
Ron worked for the Commonwealth of PA for over 25 years as an accountant. In his later years he really enjoyed puzzles, and was an avid coffee drinker. He loved to read his Bible and spending time with his grandkids more than anything.
In addition to his wife Deborah, Ron is survived by 2 children: Charles and Kimberly; 6 siblings, and 8 grandchildren.
A viewing time will be held from 4-7 PM on Sunday, February 27 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, February 28 with receiving time to begin at 9 AM. Interment will follow at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Ron's name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.