Ronald J. Leib

Ronald Jay Leib, U.S. Navy Veteran, died peacefully Saturday February 6, 2021 at UPMC Lititz. He was 92 years old. Born in East Berlin, PA, Ronald was the son of the late Lester J. and Naomi (Brown) Leib. Ron was the husband to his loving wife, Jeanne E. (Wagner) Leib for 70 years.
He moved from East Berlin to Hanover and attended Hanover public schools for 7 ½ years where he met his future wife. Then he moved to West York and graduated in 1946. He played basketball and was captain for the team that were York county champions in 1946 and was voted MVP by his fellow team members for that year.
After graduating from high school, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy for two years. After boot camp, he spent the next 21 months aboard the Destroyer U.S.S. Compton (DD-705) with months of duty in the Mediterranean Sea and balance patrolling along the East Coast and Caribbean Sea. He was honorably discharged as a petty officer 3rd class Electronic Technician while serving abroad the Commodore's flagship for five other destroyers.
After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he graduated from York Junior College, married Jeanne Wagner of Hanover, PA in 1950 and graduated from Gettysburg College in 1952 with a B.S. degree in chemistry and mathematics.
Following graduation from Gettysburg College, he worked nine months at Sylvania Electric Co., in Towanda, PA, and then moved to Lancaster where he worked 32 years at the Research and Development Center, Armstrong World Industries. He was granted four U.S. patents and retired as a Senior Research Scientist with sales assistance experience to sell products that met automotive, building panel products, and carpet industrial requirements. Ronald retired in 1985.
Ronald was very successful and skillful at his calling as a scientist. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, traveling across the country in his RV, and spending time with his family. The time spent with his grandchildren was cherished dearly. He will forever be regarded as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many.
In addition to his loving wife, Ronald is survived by a son: Brian Leib husband of Kimberly; a daughter: Susan O'Neil wife of Craig; five grandchildren: Alyssa Kambic wife of Adam, Ashley Huber wife of Shayne, David Gallagher husband of Laura, Kaitlyn Pagano wife of Logan, and Matthew O'Neil; and two great-grandchildren: Dawson M. Huber and Aliyah M. Pagano. His memory will be treasured by several cousins as well.
Services for Ronald are being held privately and at the convenience of the family at Highland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Ann Osborne officiating. Interment will occur at East Berlin Union Cemetery.
