Ronald J. Bloom, 81, of New Holland, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the husband of Fern R. Lausch Bloom. Born in Somerset County, he was the son of the late Wm. Franklin and Doris V. Rankin Bloom.
Ronald was a truck driver all of his life and had driven for Flexsteel for many years. He had received a 3 Million Mile Safe Driving award from them. He enjoyed trains and hunting. Ronald had been a dirt track race car driver and a member of the Lancaster County Sports Buggy Club.
Surviving besides his wife is a son, Ryan K. husband of Jennifer D. Oxenreider Bloom of East Earl; a step son, Richard husband of Sherry Farlow of Hanover; three grandchildren, Courtney A. Bloom, Nicholas R. Bloom, and Joshua K. Bloom; a great-grandchild, Marilla Lynne Bloom; and a sister, Donna B. wife of John L. Groff of New Holland.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Quarryville Cemetery, 222 South, Quarryville, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronald's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to a charity on one's choice. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.