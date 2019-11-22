Ronald J. Brubaker, 70 and Marilyn M. Brubaker, 70, husband and wife, died together of natural causes at their residence in Columbia, PA on November 18, 2019.
Ron was born in Columbia, PA on September 27, 1949 a son of the late Robert and Elva Krow Brubaker. He retired from ITT Engineering and Valve Co. He was a 50 year member of the Chickies Rock Lodge Loyal Order of the Moose. He coached the Moose Braves baseball team from 1972–1976. He was a Columbia High School Graduate Class of 1968.
He is survived by a Brother, Gary husband of Denise (Meisenbach) Brubaker of Columbia. He is also survived by Siblings: Robert, Pat and Suzanne. He was predeceased by a Brother, George Krow.
Marilyn was born in Columbia, PA on December 10, 1948 a daughter of the late Earl C. and Doris Martin Hess.
Marilyn was raised by her grandparents George and Elva Martin. She was last employed in the sewing industry. She was also a member of the Chickies Rock Lodge Loyal Order of the Moose. Marilyn was an avid sports fan especially for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Surviving are Sisters: Sarah wife of Paul Kays and Brenda Mabee both of Arizona; Linda Nevison of Wisconsin; Rosalie Nystrand and June Steele both of New Jersey; and a brother, Victor husband of Linda Hess of North Carolina.
Private Services will be held for Ronald and Marilyn. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com