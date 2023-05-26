Ronald Henry Dague, Sr., 95, previously of Sinking Spring (Colonial Hills), PA, and more recently of East Petersburg, PA, went home to be with Jesus peacefully and surrounded by love on May 20, 2023. Born August 17, 1927, in Reading, PA, Ronald was the son of the late Flora (Jackson) and Harry Franklin Dague. He was the loving husband of Betty J. Dague, with whom he shared more than 71 years of marriage before her passing in March 2021.
Ron is survived by a son, Ronald H. Dague, Jr. (Kerry Rehkamp); a daughter, Doreen S. Frill (Steve Lewis); and four grandchildren: Ronald H. III, husband of Elizabeth Dague, Brian L., husband of Tracy Dague, Melissa L. (Frill), wife of Michael Esterly, and Amanda B. Frill. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ron was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Lee Dague, and brother Harold Dague.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM at Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. Graveside committal with full military honors will immediately follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton.
To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.aumansinc.com
