Ronald Groff

Ron, 67, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Lancaster, died Wednesday. Ron's survivors include his wife, Linda (Cekovich) Groff; his four children: Rhonda Ibraheem, Cheryl Zortman, Corey Groff, Kara Via; his mother, Shirley (Wimer) Groff; and his brother, Dave Groff.
Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421. To view his memorial video and portrait, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign his official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com
