Ronald Groff

Ron, 67, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Lancaster, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. Ron's survivors include his wife, Linda (Cekovich) Groff; and his four children: Rhonda Ibraheem, Cheryl Zortman, Corey Groff, and Kara Via. You may remember Ron from Papa Dino's.
Join Ron's family on Tuesday, March 1 for his gathering from 10:15 to 11:45 with service at 12:00 at Young's United Methodist Church in Mechanicsburg. Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421. View Ron's memorial video and portrait, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign his official guest book by visiting
