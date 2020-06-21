Ronald G. Smith, 76 of Magazine, Arkansas, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Paris, Arkansas. He was born on June 18, 1944 in New Holland, Pennsylvania to his parents, Richard Smith and Ruth (Burns) Hurley.
Ronald was a retired automobile parts manager and a United States Air Force Veteran serving during the Vietnam era. He was a member of the Driggs Volunteer Fire Department serving as chief for many years, and volunteered for the American Red Cross for 15 years specializing in disaster services.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Smith and Ruth (Burns) Hurley; his grandparents who raised him, V. Leon and Florence Smith; one daughter, Amber Joy Smith and one son, Ronald Andrew Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mikle (Schulte) Smith of Magazine; one daughter, Meridith Thompson and husband Clifford of Booneville; one brother, Lance Smith of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania; one half-sister, Lori Gallimore and husband Chuck of Amarillo, Texas; three grandchildren, Lauren Stevens, Laddy Thompson and Riley Thompson; one great-grandchild Gentry Thompson, and one more on the way.
A living tribute »