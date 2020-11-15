Ronald G. Riley, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Marie-Therese F. Gosset Riley, with whom he was married for 65 years on July 13, 2020. He was born in Long Island, NY son of the late George and Hazel Bohnet Riley. Ron was a member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and retired from the U.S. Air Force after 28 years, where he had been a special investigator. He also worked for the Veterans Administration for 14 years and the FBI conducting background searches. Ron was a driver for Royer's Flowers and was also a driver for veterans, transporting them from Lancaster to Lebanon. He also enjoyed golfing.
Surviving in addition to his wife, four daughters: Christine M. (Theodore) Vulgaris, Manor Twp., Cathy A. (Stephen) Bomberger, Manheim, Martine C. (Jules) Bacon, York, and Theresa L. (Theodore) Keagy, Elizabethtown. Ten grandchildren: Jessica, Julie, Kayla, Jamie, Theodore, Lauren, Tyler, Marcelle, Alexander and Andrew. Eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. with Rev. Peter I. Hahn, as Celebrant. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Friends may call at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main St., Mountville from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com