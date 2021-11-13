Ronald G. McFalls, 93, of Willow Street, PA died Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. He was the husband of Gloria M. Rineer McFalls who died October 18, 2015. Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late Charles & Anna May Huber McFalls.
Ron was a member of Clearfield United Methodist Church.
He had been employed by K&D Tool, Lancaster in the plating department for 20 years and had previously been employed in security for Colonial Metals in Columbia.
A veteran, he served in the U.S. Army.
Surviving him are 4 children, Brian D. (Deborah) McFalls of Quarryville, Ronda L. (Ken) Menge of Willow Street, Joel D. (Lena) McFalls of New Holland, Julie M. (Jeffrey) Miller of Lancaster; 9 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Clearfield United Methodist Church, 1238 Rawlinsville Road, New Providence, PA on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:00AM with Pastor Tom Weeple officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:30AM until the time of service. Inurnment will be in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Ron’s memory to Clearfield United Methodist Church – Discretionary Fund, 1238 Rawlinsville Road, New Providence, PA 17560. reynoldsandshivery.com
