Friday, January 31, 2020, Lancaster lost a staple at the Lancaster Central Market, Ronald G. Deater, who passed away unexpectedly at his home in Lancaster. Ron will be remembered for his dedication to the market, where he served the community for more than 20 years. He was loved by all his customers, market family, and family at Barr's Farms.
In addition to Ron's dedication to his market family, he loved his cats, Tabby and Simon, his hazelnut coffee, and bantering with his customers and friends. In his youth Ron enjoyed playing polo, where he grew to love horses, and tinkering with cars. He was born in Rothsville, PA, where later dropped out of school to join the Army and was later honorably discharged.
He will be greatly missed by his Barr's Farms family, market family and the Lancaster community. Ronald is survived by his son, Ronald McQuate, husband of Catherine; daughter LuAnn Hess, wife of Shawn; his grandchildren, Amanda Lee Mertz and Timothy Ryan McQuate; a great-grandson and a great-grandchild on the way; as well as his closest friend and confidant, James Zink. Ron is survived by countless friends and colleagues who called him more than a friend, he was their family. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Raymond and Betty (Krieder) Deater, and an infant daughter, Stacy Lynn.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6PM – 8PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. In lieu of flowers, Ron's family and friends ask that memorial donations be made in his memory to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Lancaster Central Market Trust, 23 N. Market St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
