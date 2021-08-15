Ronald G. Daub, 81, of Lititz, went into the arms of his Lord and Savior at his home in Brethren Village, on August 11, 2021. He was born in Curwensville, PA on April 10, 1940, to Clifford Charles and Cora "Elaine" Daub. He shared a storybook romance for over 62 years with Sandy (nee Schucker) Daub.
Ronald and Sandy met as teenagers, and he knew instantly they would be married. They lost touch for a few years and as fate would have it, they reunited and within a week, they became engaged; five short months later they were wed. During their marriage, Ronald honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1961.
Ronald was a dedicated employee of A. G. Kurtz & Sons as well as Nolt & Nolt Inc., where he did everything from being a shop foreman to a mechanic. He prided himself in never missing a day's work and being on time.
He will be remembered as the definition of a true gentleman. He was honorable and a man of his word. Ronald enjoyed being outdoors whether it was walking around, hunting or fishing, which were hobbies that he passed on to his children. He was proud to obtain a Lifetime NRA membership.
His love and laughter will live on in his wife Sandy, their children: Marie, wife of Bob Fryberger of Ephrata, Ronald Daub II, husband of Donna of Stevens, Gregory Daub, husband of Melody of Denver and Steven Daub also of Denver, 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren plus 2 on the way, and his siblings: Bill Daub, Roy Daub, Gerald Daub, Shirley Williams, Geraldine Eckman, and Kim Coulter. He was preceded in passing by his parents: Clifford and Elaine and siblings: Ray Daub, Jim Daub and Jack Daub.
Guests are invited to attend a viewing on Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 from 2 – 4 PM. A Funeral Service will follow at 4 PM officiated by Rev. Dana Statler. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of Brethren Village, bv.org/giving/make-a-donation/ or Brethren Village Retirement Community, Attn: Development Dept. 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
