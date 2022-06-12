Ronald G. Baldner, 80, of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Born in St. Thomas, PA, he was the son of the late Milton and Rhoda (Breckbill) Baldner. He was the loving husband of Julie (Mountz) Baldner, with whom he celebrated 15 years of marriage on February 24.
Ron graduated from St. Thomas High School, class of 1960. His first job was at Turkey Hill Dairy before going to work as a truck driver for Motor Freight in York, then eventually moving on to Southern Container. Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing up in Perry County and smoking his pipe and cigars. He loved animals, especially his cats. He bravely fought and won the battle against cancer in his younger years. Ron will be remembered for being a kind, generous, and giving person and he will be missed greatly.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by his son, Shawn Baldner (Pomice), of Lancaster; stepson, Stanley Singer (Alyssa); stepdaughter, Sevannah Singer Heiser (Eddie); grandchildren, Zoey Stoltzfus, Ronnie Baldner, Katie Singer, Reilly Singer, Dawson Singer, Tanisha White, Nathan White, Devon Echternach; brothers, Kenneth Baldner, of St. Thomas, PA; Glen Baldner, of MI; close friend, Randy Huber, Sr., of Columbia. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 3:30pm on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut Street, Columbia. There will be a viewing starting at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens in Columbia. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com