Ronald Fritz, 86, of Manheim, formerly of East Petersburg, died peacefully Friday, February 7, 2020 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Patricia (Bowser) Fritz, and they celebrated 59 years of marriage this past December. Born in Jenners, Somerset Co., he was son of the late Charles and Margaret (Appleby) Fritz. He was a graduate of the former Jenner-Boswell High School. Ron was a driver for Cooper & Jarrett Trucking Co. from 1965 – 1982 and the former Yellow Freight Co. for 16 years before retiring, and also worked part-time for Red Rose Transit, Lancaster. He was a proud Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. Ron was a faithful and active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, East Petersburg, where he served as a councilman, usher, and was a member of the property committee. Spending time with his grandchildren and making sure his lawn was well manicured were some of Ron's favorite things.
Surviving in addition to his wife Patricia is a son, Jeffrey Fritz and his companion Lindsey Gebhard, Manheim; a daughter, Brenda wife of Trace Noraconk, New Columbia; four grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Donald husband of Beverly Fritz, Naples, FL, and Richard Fritz, Tampa, FL. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Leroy, Robert, and John Fritz, and a sister Evelyn Rice.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his memorial service at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1905 Broad St., East Petersburg, PA 17520 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private. Contributions in Ron's memory may be sent to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund, 1905 Broad St., East Petersburg, PA 17520. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
