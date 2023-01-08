Ronald Francis Carkoski, age 69, of Lakeville, MN passed away January 5, 2023. Ron was born August 25, 1953 in Green Bay, WI to Sylvester and Frances (Przybylski) Carkoski. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Frances Carkoski; infant sister, Geraldine Carkoski; nephew, Ricky Carkoski; in-laws, Alexander and Helen Deprez; sister-in-law, Susan Baxley; best friend of over 50 years, Craig Hansford; also by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ron is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Patricia (Deprez) Carkoski; children, Karen (Lucas) Bratland, Susan Carkoski, John (Sara) Carkoski; grandchildren, Jason and Antoinette Carkoski; brother, Larry (Ilene) Carkoski; niece, Shellie (Todd) Weiting, many other family members, a plethora of friends, and his "best buddie" Reggie the Rottie.
Funeral mass will be held 11 AM Friday, January 13, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church (13900 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount, MN) with visitation starting at 10 AM at church. Interment at Fort Howard Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Ron's honor to one of the following charities: Make-A-Wish, Second Harvest, Peninsula Music Festival Sustaining Committee (Door County, WI) or a charity of the donor's choice.