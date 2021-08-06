Ronald F. Fahrenbach, age 82, of Paradise, passed away at home on Thursday, August 5, 2021. He was born in Reading, son of the late Franklin and Katharine Hinershitz Fahrenbach.
Ronald served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed woodworking, his tractor and his dog, Julie.
He is survived by 2 children; Randy husband of Allison Moyer Fahrenbach of Lancaster and Karen Fahrenbach of Christiana, 2 granddaughters; Stephanie Noel Hoffmeier and Lindsey Nicole Hoffmeier, and a sister, Nancy A. wife of the late William Hemmings of Lititz. Many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by a sister and a nephew.
A funeral service will take place from Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Hwy East, Paradise, on Tuesday, August 10th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Memory Gardens Cemetery, 319 Wabash Road, Ephrata, PA 17522. shiveryfuneralhome.com
