Ronald Eugene Frye, 71, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born Sunday, March 19, 1950 in Washington, PA, he was the son of the late William R. and Florence (Martin) Frye. He was married 37 years to Cynthia J. (Weagly) Frye.
Ron was a 1968 graduate of Fort Cherry High School. He attended Geneva College and W & J College and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Ron was an explosive engineer with Hall Explosives, Inc. in Hershey for 28 years. Additionally, he was a member of United Mine Workers of America #2377, International Society of Explosive Engineers, Eastern PA Explosive Engineers, Penn Aggregate & Cement Association and the National Stone Association. Ron also enjoyed muscle cars, gardening, singing in the ensemble and volunteering on the parking team at LCBC.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Rhonda Frye of Houston, TX; Jesse J. Frye of Asheville, NC and Erica Palmer of St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands; four grandchildren: Maranda Jones (Peyton), Shelby Shilling (Brad), Rowan Frye and Keaton Frye; three great-grandchildren: Tinsley Shilling, Gracie Shilling and Carson Jones; and a brother William E. Frye, Jr. and wife Sue of McDonald, PA, and his mother-in-law, Thelma J. Weagly.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at LCBC, 2392 Mount Joy Road, Manheim, PA 17545 at 1:30 PM. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron's memory may be made to Coral World Ocean and Reef Initiative "CWORI", in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands to continue their efforts with research, rehabilitation and care of the local wildlife and coral reefs. Checks can be mailed to: CWORI, 6450 Coki Point, St. Thomas, VI 00802. Link to paypal: CWORI
Arrangements entrusted to Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Elizabethtown, PA 717-367-1380.