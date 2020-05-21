Ronald Edward Hufford, 86, of Lititz, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Edward and Hilda Kilhefner Hufford. Ron was the loving husband of Doris M. Frederick Stauffer Hufford and they observed their 25th wedding anniversary in March of this year; his late wife was the late Marilyn Hufford.
Ron was a 30-year employee of Trojan Yacht, Lancaster. A veteran, Ron served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean War. He also volunteered with the Ephrata and Wheatland Fire Companies. Ron was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz; where he attended regularly with his wife, Doris. Ron loved camping, traveling, and taking trips across the United States and overseas. He especially loved visiting his two sons out west in Arizona. He was an accomplished wood craftsman. He enjoyed following NASCAR racing and rooting for his Phillies and Packers. Ron was a loving husband, a caring father, and the very best of grandfathers.
Surviving in addition to his wife Doris, are three sons: Ronald "Scott" Hufford of Mesa, AZ., Jeff husband of Sally Hufford of Chandler, AZ, Mike husband of Lynn Kremer of Honey Grove, two step daughters: Dr. Linda Brewer of Hershey, Michelle wife of David Deckard of Lititz, a step son, Joseph husband of Theresa Stauffer of Lititz, a grandson, Nicholas Hufford, numerous step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, a brother, Richard husband of Darlene Hufford of Akron, and a sister, Helen Hoover of Akron. Preceding him in death is a sister, Hilda Harkins, a son-in-law, Gary Brewer, a grandson, Brian Kremer, and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Hoover.
Services for Ron will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Lancaster. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
