Ronald Edward Bennett, 77, of Manheim Township passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care. Born in Ridgway, PA, he was the son of the late George and Katherine (Morgan) Bennett. He was the husband of Joan (Vorndran) Bennett. They celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Ron graduated from Altoona High School in 1963 and served in the U.S. Army. He retired as a saw operator from Edgcomb Metals in 2008. An avid woodworker, proud owner of 1980 Corvette, his family was his pride and joy. Member of St John Neuman Catholic Church.
He is survived by three daughters, Tricia Myers, wife of Ken, Orefield PA, Karen Henry of Lancaster and Jill Marinaro, wife of Marco, Lititz. His grandchildren Ben and Lauren Myers, Caroline, Shawn and Justin Henry, Grace, Bella and Abby Marinaro. Also survived by brother, Bill Bennett, husband of Norma, Hollidaysburg, sister-in-law, Ann Bennett, of Altoona and many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Carl and Jim Bennett and sister, Joan Bennett.
Viewing from 5:00 -7:00 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Charles F Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, PA 17543. Mass of Christian burial 11:00 AM, Monday August 31, 2020 at St. John Neumann, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org or Penn State Dance Marathon 227D Hetzel Union Building, University Park, PA 16802 or to St. Neumann Catholic School at the above address. For online condolences, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com