Ronald E. Zangari, Sr.

Ronald E. "Ronnie" Zangari, Sr., 88 of Lancaster, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Dominic and Mary (Cassido) Zangari. He shared over 59 years of marriage with his beloved wife Marlene Zangari before her passing in 2017.
Ron, an Army veteran, took pride in his Korean war service. A talented pitcher, he was recruited to the Philadelphia A's and is honored on the Lancaster County Baseball Hall of Fame (1937-1961) plaque at Clipper Stadium. He is best known for Zangari's Pizza on Lemon St. and many other locations. Ron retired from the Pennsylvania unemployment office. Ronnie was devoted to his family, coached his kids in sports, was an amazing cook, and had many, many friends.
Ronnie is survived by his 6 children: Gina Becton (Neal), Maria Edwards (Dave), Ronda Kivior (Edward), Vincent Zangari, Lora Zangari, and Ronald Zangari, Jr. (partner Tracy Schuck); siblings: Marie Zangari, Gerald Zangari, and Louis Zangari (Jackie); sister-in-law Eileen, aunt Gloria Brian, and 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 11 siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, March 30 at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Ronald's name to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com