Ronald E. Speece, 67, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Martin and Ethel Speece.
He is survived by daughter, Tammy Kennedy of Columbia and four grandchildren; his siblings; sisters, Nancy Laukhuff, Linda Conner, Kay Speece and brother, Donnie Speece. He is preceded in death by sisters; Lovey Rohn, Betty Hamilton, Sandy Blantz, Faye Speece, and Mary Warrington and brother, Robert Speece. He also leaves behind his partner of 22 years, Debra Leonard and 2 step children, Deb and Tim.
Ronnie was a tow truck driver, and he enjoyed bowling and shooting pool.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. www.CremationLancasterPA.com
