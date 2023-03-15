Ronald E. Shenk, 82, of Lititz, passed away at Luther Acres on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John and Virginia (Kissinger) Shenk. He was the loving husband of Sally (Johnson) Shenk. Together they shared 47 years of marriage.
Ronald proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958-1962 and was an Airman First Class as a Radio and Radar Repairman for the U.S. Missile Early Warning System. He enjoyed genealogy and learning about where his family came from. He attended Lancaster Church of the Brethren. He also loved going on family trips to Myrtle Beach or Florida. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be very much missed.
In addition to his wife, Sally, Ronald is survived by his sons Brian Shotzberger and Justin Shenk (wife, Megan); his grandchildren Colin and Avery; his brother Barry Shenk (wife, Lois); and his sister Cosette Bender (husband, Karl).
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Luther Acres Benevolent fund at www.luthercare.org.
