Ronald E. "Ron" Calhoun, 75, of Lititz, died on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Everett, he was the son of the late Floyd and Dorothy Winck Calhoun. Ron was the husband of Linda L. Bitts Calhoun and they observed their 49th wedding anniversary in July of this year. For over 34 years Ron worked as a truck driver for Yellow Freight in Lancaster and was a member of the Teamsters Union # 771, Lancaster. A veteran, he served in the United States Coast Guard. Ron was a member of Brickerville United Lutheran Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Linda, is a son, Michael E. husband of Billie Jo Calhoun of Fortson, GA, a daughter, Joanna L. wife of Tyler Knosp of Millersville, four grandchildren: Madison, Morgan, Mason, Sean, a brother Stephen husband of Tracy Calhoun, and two sisters: Pamela Gelvin, Rhonda wife of Doug DeAngelo.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ron's memorial service at the Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 East 28th Division Highway, Lititz, on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation with family at the church on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 East 28th Division Highway, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com