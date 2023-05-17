Ronald E. Knier, Sr., 82, of Manheim passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lloyd J. Sr. and Margaret Pitz Knier. He was the loving husband of the late Barbara A. "Barb" Knier who died in 2015. Ron retired as a tow motor operator for Penn Dairies and also delivered newspaper bundles for Lancaster Newspaper. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim. His interests included hunting, fishing, trapping and going to the mountains in Tioga County.
Surviving are three sons: Ronald E. Jr. husband of Cheryl Knier of Akron, Jeffrey S. husband of Kathleen Knier of Lititz and Troy A. husband of Stacy Knier of Manheim; five grandchildren: Kris, Shelly, Bryce, Cody, Hunter, and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Jo Knier.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ron's Memorial Service at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Sunday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Ron's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com