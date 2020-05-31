Ronald E. Gehr, 73, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was the loving husband of Vivian L. (Magnan) Gehr and son of the late Arthur and Carolyn (Steinmetz) Gehr.
Ron was a lifetime member of Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church in Schoeneck, PA, where he was active on church council and served as an usher. He was also a board member of the Mellinger's Union Cemetery Association and provided many hours of his time caring for the grounds and operating the cemetery.
Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a former member of the Ephrata Lions Club.
He owned and operated a concrete machinery parts sales service for many years and most recently worked as an Ephrata Area School District crossing guard. Most school days you could catch a smile and a wave from Ron at the traffic signal at the intersection of Rt. 272 and Academy Drive at Dairy Queen.
Ron loved to spend time with family and friends and always looked forward to Sunday breakfasts at Galen Hall Golf Club after church.
In addition to his wife, Vivian, Ron is survived by two daughters: Vicki L. Klopp and Stephanie (Michael) Fasnacht; four grandchildren: Daniel (Alesha) Klopp, Ronald Alexander Klopp, and Emily and Molly Fasnacht; two great-grandchildren: Aubrey and Ember Klopp; a sister, Rhonda (Nevin) Haller; and a sister-in-law, Yvonne Gehr.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a brother, Reed E. Gehr; and Aunt Florence and Uncle Ed Gehr.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.
