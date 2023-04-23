Ronald E. Fink passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023 after a battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born on April 12, 1936, in Emigsville, York County, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Elmer and Mildred Fink. He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce E. Fink on August 12, 2021, with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a friend to many.
Ron was employed by several different companies in the Lancaster area since coming here in 1960 to join Armstrong World Industries. He focused primarily on a financial and management career. He graduated from Gettysburg College, BA; Pennsylvania State University, Masters - Admin & Business Degree; and Kellogg Graduate School, Northwestern University, Executive Development Program. Upon graduating from college, he received his commission as an officer in the US Army and served several years on active duty.
He served on Boards of Directors or Trustees for several non-profit community and professional organizations. These included the Fulton Opera House; the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra; Homestead Retirement Village; the Board of Fellows of Gettysburg College; the Institute of Management at Franklin & Marshall College; the Institute of Management Accounting; and the Endowment Fund at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He volunteered as a SCORE mentor for several years.
He is survived by three daughters: Elizabeth Lowry (Kurt Brubaker), Columbia Pennsylvania, Karinsue Miller (Matthew), Sedona, Arizona and Julia Sloat, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He loved his five grandchildren, Bailey Moser (Michael), Jasmine Sloat, Kendra Sloat, Jacob Miller, and Libby Herr (Jordan). He also loved his great granddaughter, Nora Moser and two great grandsons, Brodie and Gavin Herr.
A service celebrating his life will be held on May 8, 2023 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 South Duke St., Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The service will begin at 11:00 AM and there will be an opportunity to greet the family at 10:00 at the church. Interment will be in the church memorial garden immediately after the service and will be private for the family only.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ron's memory to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 31 South Duke St., Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17602.
