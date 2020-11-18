Ronald E. Ecenrode, 81, of Mount Joy, went to be with his Lord and Savior at Conestoga View, Saturday, November 14, 2020. Ron had been residing at Conestoga View and Nursing Home since June of 2019 where he had been taken care of by the wonderful nurses, CNA's and activities aides on the 5th floor. He was known as a character who always had a smile on his face and was lovingly known as "Pops" to all. The family expresses their sincere gratitude.
Ron was the loving husband of Barbara E. (Desher) Ecenrode, with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage.
A painter by trade, Ron was an active member of the Worship Center, participating in their Small Group classes. He was a wonderful singer and belonged to various church choirs through the years. He particularly enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley. Ron was a family man who enjoyed camping with his family. He loved playing cards and was a sports enthusiast who loved the Eagles, Phillies, Penn State Nittany Lions, and even loved watching WWE wrestling. Ron was very active in the community and belonged to the Mountville Lion's Club.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by his children: Kimberly L. Hofbauer, wife of Mike, of Peoria, AZ; David S. Ecenrode, husband of Melisa, of Mount Joy; and Tammy M. Bauer, of Mount Joy; 7 grandchildren: William, Philip, Taylor, Courtney, Sean, Brooke, and Sydney; 2 great-grandchildren: Ryan and Lucas; and 3 siblings: Jacqueline Forry, Larry Myers, and Barry Ryan. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Dolores Wingenroth, Terry Detwiler, Cherie Saylor, and Linda Ryan.
A Celebration of Ron's life will be held at 2PM, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 1PM until 2PM. Face coverings will be required and COVID protocol will be followed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron's memory may be made to the Missions Fund of the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com