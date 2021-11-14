Ronald E. Crawford, 81, of Landisville passed away from a sudden illness on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. He was born in Uniontown, son of the late Eugene and Esther "Babe" McLaughlin Crawford. Ron was married for nearly 60 years to his soulmate, Kay Foster Crawford, whom he met in high school. He was a 1957 graduate of Uniontown High School and earned a BS in Industrial Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. In 1965, Ron began and spent his entire career with Armstrong World Industries, working in engineering roles in the Lancaster Floor Plant, Kankakee, IL tile plant and in a corporate role as a Senior Packaging Design Manager in Lancaster. In 1995, Ron received the General Manager's Award for Excellence. Community and civic minded, Ron was always willing to give his time, energy and support in service to others. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Landisville, which was very near to his heart where he served as an usher and church treasurer for many years. Ron was a PIAA and IHSA football and basketball official from 1968 until his retirement in 2000. He was passionate about these sports, officiating them "properly" despite taking mountains of guff from friends and family. He was well respected by coaches and peers alike. A mentor to many young officials, as they began their careers. Ron was a member of Landisville Lions Club, serving as treasurer for many years and was particularly proud of the annual Car Show philanthropy. He was a Melvin Jones Fellow and a Pennsylvania Lions Fellow, both distinguished awards in Lionism. Ron also spent many years volunteering in the Landisville and Kankakee Jaycees and Kankakee Y's-men. Ron was also a charter member of the Hempfield Ambulance Association. In his younger years, Ron was also very active in the Boy Scouts and earned the Eagle Scout Award. Ron was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and had many, diverse interests, but his greatest love was for his family and friends. He was the nucleus of his family, patriarch, teacher, mentor and homework guru for two generations. His grandkids were especially treasured by him, having travelled many miles over many years to watch them play sports and engage in their special interests.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Kay, sons: Ron, Jr. (Michele) Crawford, Kankakee, IL; Jeff (Tonya) Crawford, Bangor, PA; daughter: Lynda (Bob) Martin, Lancaster; and son-in-law: Frank Thompson, Landisville. He was the loving grandfather or "Paps" to: Clayton Crawford, Herscher, IL; Tyler Crawford, Indianapolis, IN; Alec Martin, Pittsburgh; Marissa Martin, Lancaster; Delaney Richards, Bangor, PA; and Kaylee Thompson, Landisville. One brother: Bobby (Jo) Crawford, Springfield, MO. He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter: Jennifer Thompson (2020).
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Barbara Caruana, officiating. Interment in Silver Spring Cemetery. The Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and also on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ron's memory to: the Landisville Lions Club, c/o William Ulrich, 303 West High St., Manheim, PA 17545 or Hospice and Community Care. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com