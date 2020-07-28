Ronald E. Buckwalter, Jr.

Ronald Eugene Buckwalter, Jr., 60 of Ephrata passed away Sunday July 26th 2020 at home. Born in Lancaster son of Ronald E. Buckwalter, Sr., and Sandra (Hoover) Buckwalter of New Holland.
He was married 31 years to Lanie (Krick) Buckwalter. Ron worked for Dart Container as a Mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, Nascar and being a grandpa to his 7 grandchildren.
He is survived by his three sons, Craig E. Buckwalter of Wichita, Kansas, Shawn M. Buckwalter married to Sheila of Denver, PA. Kyle T. Buckwalter married to Charity of Enid Oklahoma. His two sisters, Tina M Nolt married to Earl of Leola and Cheryl A. Fuller of East Earl.
A memorial well be held at Grace Fellowship 400 Reading Road East Earl, PA 17519 on Wednesday July 29th at 11 PM. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society 314 Good Drive Lancaster Pa 17603.