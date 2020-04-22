Ronald D. Whitcraft 84, of Leola, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at Hospice. He was born on April 27, 1935 to Harry B. and Anna Shaeffer Whitcraft.
In addition to his loving wife, Lois, he is survived by his son David B. Whitcraft (Penny) of Mount Joy, and step sons, Jeffrey C. Bruteyn and Todd W. Bruteyn, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Ron was predeceased by wife Shirley, and sons, Michael and Steven.
A graduate of Lititz High School (Warwick), Ron completed various Massachusetts Trade School programs. After operating his own heating and plumbing business he was employed by National Standard and later Kellogg's Corporation. He was an avid real estate investor, and personally developed Millway Acres in Rothsville.
He spent many years as a fierce competitor in the micro midget racing circuit, and was part owner of WOW Racing. His driver number was 00 and in 1979 he was point leader and awarded Sportsman of the Year in 1980. Ron developed a personal relationship with his Savior, Jesus Christ, later in life and looked forward to his time in Heaven.
He asked that his friends and family would judge his life by all four seasons: from the Spring blooms, the Summer heat, to the turning leaves of Autumn, and not just the cold of Winter. He will be missed by his family and wonderful ShiTzu puppies, Samson and Sophie. (No public service).
