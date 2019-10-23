Ronald D. "Ron" McGowen, 75, of Lancaster, passed away October 21, 2019 surrounded by family at Hospice & Community Care. He was born in 1944 in Warsaw, Indiana, to the late Margaret Stultz Baughman and Harold McGowen. He was the husband of Lynn Taviner McGowen with whom he was married to for 51 years.
In addition to his wife, Lynn, he is survived by two children; daughter, Yvette Downey, wife of Eric of Plymouth, IN, and son, Heath McGowen, fiancé of Jackie Jackson of Hummelstown, PA, grandchildren; Kelsey Danz, Keaton Danz, Samantha and Shalee McGowen, Amy Danz, Ryan Danz, Tim Keininger, and great-grandchildren; Kellan, Brielle, and Elijah. Ron is also survived by two sisters; Sharon Ringle (Gary) and Beverly Howton. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Danny McGowen, and his brother-in-law, Mike Howton.
A Memorial Service will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00am at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received during a time of viewing starting at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Ron's memory to Hospice & Community Care at 685 Good Dr., Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com