Ronald D. Mimm, age 76, of Quarryville, PA, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 16, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Leo V. & Blanche Eberly Mimm.
He graduated from Solanco High School class of 1963. In the past he worked for American Hardware for 20 years and Yellow Freight for 20 years, with perfect attendance. He enjoyed the mountains, old cars, country music and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He was very humble, always putting others before himself.
He is survived by his 2 daughters: Tammie wife of Brian Miller of Virginia Beach, Traci wife of Michael Wilhelm of Conowingo, MD, 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 4 siblings: Nesta wife of Ralph Farmer of Vale, NC, Roger husband of Theresa Mimm of Quarryville, Sandy Rankin of Millsboro, DE, Wanda wife of Enos Leed of Lancaster.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. shiveryfuneralhome.com
