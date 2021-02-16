Ronald D. Kulp, 83, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at UPMC Lititz.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Mae (Kulp) Koeler and Jacob Koeler and was the companion of Lorraine B. Heckel for the past 43 years.
Ronald was a forklift operator for Wilbur Chocolate. He was a handy man who loved to build things, train sets, models and old toys.
In addition to his companion, Ronald is survived by two sons, Neil B. Kulp, Eric J., husband of Kerri Heckel; four grandchildren, Joshua Kulp, Nicholas Heckel, Logan Heckel, Tanner Heckel and two great-grandchildren, Blake Russell Kulp, Dakota Heckel.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery, Church Road, Rothsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ronald's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ronald's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.