Ronald D. "Butch" McKain, 83, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Hamilton Arms Nursing Center. Born in Marietta, he was the son of the late Armor L. II and Helen (Marley) McKain. Butch was the husband of Carleta (Weisensale) McKain with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage this past July.
Butch proudly served in the United States Air Force. He previously worked for the former Reich's Auto Sales, Marietta and the former Maytown Shoe Company before retiring in 2000 from Cargill Cocoa and Chocolate. Butch played the trumpet and organ in the Varitones. He enjoyed his dogs, carpentry, working in his garage, and word search puzzles. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandson. He was very proud of his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Carleta, are four children, Diana McKain of Lancaster, Steve McKain, husband of Kim of Mount Joy, Mike McKain, husband of Christine of Elizabethtown, and Tina McKain of Lancaster; a grandson, Austin McKain; and two brothers, Jack McKain of Marietta and Harold McKain of Columbia.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Armor McKain III and a half sister, Jean Reich.
A funeral service honoring Butch's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or to the K9s For Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081 www.K9sForWarriors.org. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com