Ronald D. Book "Booker, Bookie"

Ron went home to be with His Savior on September 21, 2020, and meet family and friends that have gone on before him. He was reunited with his wife of 35 years, the late Patsy A. (Lutz) Book and his parents, the late Paul G. and Pauline B. (Boettger) Book.
He was a 1958 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School. Ron worked nearly 50 years as a flooring installer and salesman for Harnish & Charles and later Nickel Mines Floor Covering.
He was a longtime member of Lampeter United Methodist Church where he served as the custodian for 30 years. Ron enjoyed gardening, attending L-S sporting events, bus trips, gospel music, and working as an usher at the American Music Theater for 15 years.
Ron is survived by his four children: Cindy L., wife of Troy S. Burkhart of New Providence, James D. husband of Amy Book of Cumberland, MD, Krista L. Ingram of Denver, Jeff A., husband of Stephanie Book of Manheim; Eleven grandchildren, and a brother, Glenn P., husband of Brenda Book of Lancaster.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1PM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Lampeter United Methodist Church, Book and Village Rds., Lancaster, PA. Interment will be private in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron's memory may be made to Camp Echoing Hills "A Legacy of Hope & Love", 36272 County Rd., 79, Warsaw, OH 43844.
