Ronald D. Ashcraft, 70, of Marietta, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Johnstown, he was the son of the late DeWayne and Ruth (Stiffler) Ashcraft. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia G. (Mason) Ashcraft, his three children: Michelle D. Haviland and husband John of Richmond, VA, Thomas M. Ashcraft of Buena Vista, VA, and Ronald M. Ashcraft and wife Elizabeth of Hershey; six grandchildren: Jakob, Kaleb, Keaton, Sarah, Robert, and Nora, and two sisters: Sonia Keiper and husband Glenn of Duncansville, and Bonnie Whitaker of Bristow, VA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at E-town Grace, 305 Anchor Rd., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Visitation will be held from 10-11AM prior to the service. Private burial at Marietta Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his church at the address above.