Ronald Collins "Mac" McIntyre, 87, of Cross Keys Village Brethren Home Community, New Oxford, formerly of Lititz, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022. Born in Titusville, he was the son of the late Harold C. and Gertrude Marie (Zerres) McIntyre. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Daum) McIntyre, who died in 2009.
Ronald graduated from Titusville High School in 1952. He earned his bachelor's degree from Lock Haven State Teachers College in 1956 and his master's degree in education from Penn State University in 1962. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959 and again from 1961 to 1962.
After graduating from college, Ronald taught and coached at Edinboro State Teachers College and Millsboro High School in Millsboro, DE before moving to Lititz where he taught Health & Physical Education at Warwick High School from 1964 to 1993. He was head wrestling coach and assisted with football and track. He concluded his wrestling coaching career in 1981 at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. In 1976, he was inducted into the Titusville Area High School Athletic Hall of Fame, and in 1999, he was inducted into the Lock Haven University Wrestling Club Hall of Fame.
Ronald was a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lititz. In his free time, he enjoyed sailing and traveling.
Ronald is survived by his son, Scott (Irene) McIntyre, of Roswell, GA; daughter, Denise (Harry) Hammond, of Finksburg, MD; grandchildren: Lauren (Morgan) Swann and Rachel Hammond; great-grandchildren: Reese and Sullivan; and a brother, Dan McIntyre, of Titusville. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Larry and Keith McIntyre.
Family and friends will be received from 5 PM to 7 PM, Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
