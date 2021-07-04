Ronald Charles Herzog, Sr., 84, of 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Homestead Village. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Charles E. Herzog and Ruth Childs Herzog Morrison and the step son of John W. Morrison.
Ronald graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1954. He was a purchasing agent and supervisor for Sperry New Holland for over 30 years. He also worked previously at United Sound and Signal.
He was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church, Bethany Presbyterian Church, Highland Presbyterian Church, and recently attended Church of the Apostles, UCC. Ronald was an active member of the Lancaster Hiking Club and won an award for hiking over 500 miles in a year. He enjoyed boating, fishing, clamming and crabbing at the Indian River Inlet, where his parents resided, and the Susquehanna River. He was a die-hard fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Phillies. One of his favorite pastimes was fiddling with and fixing things. He was always working on one project or another. He used his skills on several Habitat for Humanity projects. In the 80's and 90's, he was often spotted with his beloved dog Gretel in the passenger seat as he went on his many outings. He was a very analytical person and enjoyed keeping records and data for just about everything. He was a quiet and humble man, and was fiercely independent.
He is lovingly survived by his children, Ronald C. Herzog, Jr., husband of Nancy K. Herzog, Lancaster, PA, and Carolyn H., wife of Danny L. Reever, Biglerville, PA; three grandchildren, Katie M. Herzog, Ryan C. Herzog, and Logan S. Reever and a step sister, Vicki Husk, Pennsburg, PA. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kimberly Jeanne Herzog who died on June 7, 1958.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ronald's Memorial Service in the Glassford Room at Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA with Chaplain Wayne Cooley officiating. The service will take place on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. Inurnment will take place at Riverview Burial Park at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Ronald's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Homestead Village Auxiliary, Inc., 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603.
