Ronald Cary Burger, 73, a former Lancaster native currently residing in Tallahassee, FL passed away August 21, 2021 in Mississippi while on assignment working for HHS helping with the COVID Pandemic.
Ron is survived by his wife, Heather Lake Burger, children; Kyle R. (Kenya), Eric R. (Candice), Summerlyn and Skyler, a step son, Spencer Davis and 2 grandchildren, Banner and Beesly. He is also survived by his mother, Marge Burger, sister, Lori Daly (Leo) of Landisville, PA and nephews, Keith (Ali) and Kevin (Julie) of Lancaster, PA. He was proceeded in death by his father, John H. Burger in 2009.
Ron was Born July 24, 1948 and graduated from J.P. McCaskey high school in 1966 and Millersville University in 1970 with a BS in Education. He has spent over 50 years in education, public health, and emergency preparedness and response.
A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity UCC, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520 on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Visitation with the family at 10:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM. Please bring your mask and dress business casual the way he would dress for work every day.
In lieu of flowers contributions to The Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster would be appreciated in honor of a life dedicated to service and a love for the memories and meaningful relationships made at the club. The Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster, PO Box 104, Lancaster, PA 17608 or the American Red Cross at redcross.org.