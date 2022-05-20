Ronald C. "Stumpy" Stump, 71, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at his residence. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Donald W. and Dorothy (Straub) Stump. Ronald is survived by two children, Courtney Stump of Mount Joy and Daniel Merrifield of Tampa, FL; three grandchildren, Carlee Stump, and Misty and Naomi Merrifield; a twin brother, Donald Stump of Ephrata; and a sister, Jo-Alice Border of Kinzers.
Ronald was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. He retired from Armstrong World Industries working at the Marietta Ceiling Plant. He was a lifetime member of Thunderbirds Motorcycle Club. Ronald enjoyed riding and working on motorcycles.
Services will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
