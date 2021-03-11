Ronald C. "Ron" Krause, 72, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Bertha M. (Liethiser) Krause. Ron was the husband of Linda L. (Smeltz) Krause with whom he celebrated 42 years of marriage.
Ron was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey class of 1966. He received an Associate degree from F&M College and a Bachelor of Science from Southern Nazarene University. Ron retired from Armstrong World Industries in 2003 after 36 years of service as a Human Resources Manager. After retirement he worked for Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Human Resources and again for Armstrong consulting. Ron enjoyed trips to Cape May and going on cruises. Most of all he enjoyed his trips with his grandchildren to Disney.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Linda, are three children, Robert C. Krause, husband of Lisa Krause of Lancaster, Stacie L. Baker, wife of Paul C. Baker III of Willow Street, and Courtney E. Krause of Lancaster. Also surviving are ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service honoring Ron's life will be held at Florin Church of the Brethren 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received after the service at the church. A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy from 12 noon to 2 PM. Please note this is the only viewing time. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Florin Church of the Brethren, 815 Bruce Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com