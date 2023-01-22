Ronald C. Miller

Ronald "Ron" C. Miller, aged 86, of Lancaster, PA moved along peacefully from his earthly beat on Thursday, January 19, 2023. A dedicated public servant for his entire professional career, he served as a Lancaster City police officer for twenty-five years (1959-1984) and a further thirteen years as a Sheriff's Deputy for Lancaster County. He spent a lifetime seeing to the safety and security of residents of the community.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra L. (ne Hershey) Miller, with whom he would have celebrated fifty years of marriage in June. Also, a stepson, David Foulk (husband Kevin Fedors), of Wrightsville, and son, Greg Miller (wife Dee) of Lancaster.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Melbert C. Miller and Anna H. (ne Kissinger) Miller, and younger brothers Melbert Miller (wife Joan) and Patrick Miller, both of Lancaster.
He kept current membership in the Fraternal Order of Police and was a long-time member of Lancaster's Eighth Ward Club.
Interment at Conestoga Memorial Park will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Gifts in Ron's memory may be made to the Lancaster City Police Foundation.
