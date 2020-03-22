Ronald C. "Mac" Fisher 76, of Lancaster, passed away March 18, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jacob and Mary (Kirchner) Fisher. He was the loving husband of Jackie (Wolfe) Fisher.
Ronald was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Lancaster. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a charter member of the VFW and American Legion. Ronald was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. He enjoyed traveling and he loved his family.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Jackie; son, Justin and his wife Dana; sister, Yvonne Bell; many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on a future date.
