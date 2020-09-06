Ronald C. "Mac" Fisher, 76, of Lancaster, passed away March 18, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jacob and Mary (Kirchner) Fisher. He was the loving husband of Jackie (Wolfe) Fisher.
Ronald was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Lancaster. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a charter member of the VFW and American Legion. Ronald was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. He enjoyed traveling and he loved his family.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Jackie; son, Justin and his wife Dana; sister, Yvonne Bell; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his brother, Jacob Edward Fisher, Jr.
To honor what would have been Ronald & Jackie's 50th wedding anniversary a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603. A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM. Interment to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ronald's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604.
