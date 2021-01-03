Ronald C. Fink, Sr.

Ronald (Ron) Coleman Fink, Sr., 85, of Lititz, passed peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care's Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center in Mount Joy PA, with family by his side.
Born and raised in Manheim, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Samuel E. Fink and Grace E. Fink (Miller).
The husband of the late Teresa E. Fink (Hertz), Ron and Teresa were married at St. James Catholic Church in Lititz on May 21, 1960 and celebrated 44 years together until her passing in 2004. On October 23, 2011, Ron married Patricia F. Fink (Kramer) and recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.
Also surviving are a daughter, Delores T. Garner of Lititz, two sons, Ronald C. Jr., husband of Lisa A. Fink of East Hempfield Township, and Stephen P., husband of Signe W. Fink of Lititz, six grandchildren, two sisters, Peggy A. Frysinger of Lititz and Sharon L. Persing of Harrisburg, and many nieces and nephews.
After his marriage to Patricia, Ron welcomed the addition of her family and children Richard G. Kramer Jr., husband of Sandi of Lititz, Kathy A. Kramer of Manheim, and Andrew F. Kramer, husband of Kim of Cornwall, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Patricia Ann Friel (Kramer) preceded him in death.
A 1953 graduate of Manheim Central High School, Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. After his military service, he worked as a clerk and manager for Acme Markets in Manheim, Lancaster, and Reading, until retiring in 1997 after 44 years.
He committed most Spring and Summer seasons to coaching baseball for his sons' and other children's teams for over 25 years; beginning with in-town Lititz youth leagues and ultimately founding, along with his wife Teresa, and managing the Lititz Pirates as part of the Lancaster-Berks Twilight League. He proudly fielded five championship teams at various age levels. When not in the dugout or volunteering as a statistician, Ron spent several years as his sons' scout leader for Pack 44 in Lititz, PA.
Ron was a long-time member of St. James Catholic Church and served the Parish in various capacities, including usher, Eucharistic minister, sacristan, and bingo and golf outing volunteer. In his earlier years he and his wife bowled together in the KATS Mixed League at Lancaster Lanes, also serving as League officials. A southpaw and switch-hitter, Ron also played on several softball teams in the Manheim area. He enjoyed card games with family and relatives; his rummy playing strategies frustrated many casual opponents.
He frequently rooted for his grandchildren's baseball, soccer, basketball, and football teams and applauded their concerts and theatre performances. Many days did not pass without Ron having a conversation about his grandchildren or about his long-time favorite Philadelphia sports teams and the Penn State Nittany Lions.
While residing at his long-time West Lemon Street address in Lititz, Ron created a continually expanding model train display to entertain his grandchildren. Each visit to his basement usually introduced a new engine, car, switch, or model house. Ron also savored family vacations, especially to the beach. His grandchildren fondly recall his many excursions with them on train rides and visits to theme parks, zoos, museums, and shrines; all preserved in the thousands of photographs he somehow managed to take.
Mass of Christian Burial will be privately held at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. James O'Blaney, C.S.S.R. as celebrant. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Saturday January 9, 2021 at 11 o'clock; 15 minutes prior to mass, there will be a recitation of the rosary. Both the rosary recitation and mass will be livestreamed from the St. James Catholic Church website at stjameslititz.org. Interment will be held at the St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
After the limitations of COVID and the related risks of exposure have subsided, the family hopes to honor Ron with a celebration of his life with extended family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Cloistered Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary, 1834 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601-6585.
To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com