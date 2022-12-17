Ronald Buch Good, 87, of Reamstown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Maple Farm Nursing Center in Akron. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clarence Weitzel & Miriam Jean (Buch) Good.
Ron was a graduate of East Cocalico High School, class of 1953 and attended Franklin & Marshall College before going to Eckels College of Mortuary Science in Philadelphia. Ron first worked as a licensed funeral director for Auman Funeral Home. In 1967, he joined his mother at Good Funeral Home in Reamstown for 10 years, until his son, Michael joined the family business.
Ron's entrepreneurial spirit and keen sense for opportunity led him to many business ventures. While working at the funeral home, Ron started Mt. Bethany Co. screen-printing, with partner, Dan Durso. Landing national accounts with the likes of Exxon, Talbott's and Hershey's they became one of the largest screen-printing companies on the east coast. He and business advisor, Walter Detterline, created a division know as Dutch Peddler Gifts where they provided PA Dutch souvenirs throughout the country. They incorporated the screen-printing technique and became one of the largest mass producers of hex signs.
Walter opened Ron's eyes to travel abroad where they went to many European countries under the guise of gift-buying expeditions. Some other partnerships included the Kutztown Folk Festival, Thunderbird Sportswear, Puffer Inc., and Robbie Robot.
Ron broadened his business ventures upon finding a viable spring on his farm. He partnered with lifelong friend, Jerry Wingenroth. Spring Goose Natural Spring Water Company was marked by a huge goose and provided patrons with the ability to self service spring water.
His knack for collecting brought him to purchase several retired railroad cars from Conrail which became a newsworthy story due to the logistics of moving them to a fake track which still provides locals with a landmark for direction on 272 in Stevens.
Across the street, he developed one of the area's first self-storage facilities. Locker Room Mini Storage provided Ron with what he called his "country club." Never one for wasting time on sports or non-profitable hobbies, his work remained his passion until he died. His daughter, Beth, started working with him in 1986 and will continue his legacy.
A big believer in the "bloom where you're planted," saying, Ron's greatest love beyond business was his tiny community of Reamstown.
Early on, he served on the committee to establish Reamstown Days which is still held every year in September in his beloved Reamstown Memorial Park. In 2000, he steered a committee to publish a book on the first 250 years of Reamstown history. The proceeds from this book were gifted to the Reamstown Memorial Park for continued beautification and maintenance. This proved to be a most grueling but most rewarding and satisfying venture.
His second city was New Orleans, Louisiana, where his love of music and the arts were nourished. He was a member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club. He participated in many years of Mardi Gras parades.
He loved his Philadelphia Eagles, CBS Sunday Morning and the New York Times. He appreciated fine dining with close friends always accompanied by his signature Canadian Club.
He was recognized by the mostly unlit cigar hanging from his mouth.
Ron is survived by a son, Michael Tod Good (George Caspescha) of Rancho Mirage, CA; daughter Beth Marie Good (Mindy Alexander) of Debary, FL.
Viewings will be held on Thurs., Jan 5th from 6 to 9 p.m. and Fri., Jan. 6th from 9 to 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA. A Celebration of Life service will be on Fri. at 11 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a reception of food, fellowship & music at the Reamstown Fire Co., 12 W. Church St., Reamstown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Reamstown Memorial Park, P.O. Box 181, Reamstown, PA 17567 http://www.reamstownpark.org/ www.goodfuneral.com