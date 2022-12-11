Ronald "Bo" W. Bowman, 71, of Elizabethtown passed away December 7, 2022. He was born to the late Earl and Jeanette Bowman (Hollow) in Lancaster. He graduated from J.P. McCaskey High school in 1970. Bo had a 30 plus year career with Armstrong, where he worked in the inspection and tile departments. Bo had the gift of gab; he could talk to anyone about most anything and was very social. He had a passion for The Beatles and even got to meet Ringo Star a couple years ago. He loved everything about the British invasion and traveled in his youth to England. Bo enjoyed going to concerts and loved a good western or James Bond movie. He was also the Cleveland Brown's #1 fan. He will be greatly missed by those that loved him.
Bo is survived by his children, son J.T Bowman of Elizabethtown, daughter Rachel Rumsey wife of Timothy of Elizabethtown, son Jesse Bowman of Lancaster, and stepson Chad Bortzfield husband of Rebecca of Lancaster; his grandson Timmy; his siblings, Donna Ortman wife of Chip and Randy Bowman both of Mount Joy; and many other relatives who cared for him.
A memorial service will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster in January 2023. To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
