Ronald (RB) Bergsman, age 79, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2021 in Philadelphia, PA after a long illness.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Jack Bergsman and Malka Bergsman. Ronald was a long time resident of Lancaster, PA where he worked at the Lancaster Post Office for many years. He was known for dressing up as Santa Clause, greeting the community at the drive-up mailbox. Ronald would hand out candy canes for the children and treats for the dogs. He also loved to travel across the country on his motorcycle or in his car, visiting family and friends.
Veteran of the U.S. Army, Ronald served in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1969 after 3 years of service. He is survived his sister, Heddy Bergsman of Philadelphia, PA and many cousins.
A graveside service will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA 19053 on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 12:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Wounded Warriors.
Lamb Funeral Home