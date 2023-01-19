Ronald Bailey

HANOVER Ronald W. "Ron" Bailey, Jr., 39, of Penn Township, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his residence. He was the husband of Limaris (Ocasio) Bailey-La Luz. The couple were married on May 5, 2022.
There will be a viewing from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, with a time of sharing at 6 p.m. at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road in York.
Ron was born in Lancaster on May 28, 1983. He was a son of Tina M. (McDonnell) Morant of Lancaster and the late Ronald W. Bailey, Sr.
He worked as a receiving supervisor for FedEx in Manchester. In his free time, Mr. Bailey enjoyed watching the Steelers. He was a very avid Steelers fan, who's family describes as a number one fan.
Along with his mother, Ron is survived by two sisters, Trishia Cash of Ephrata, Sarah Cash Greene of Newmanstown; a brother, Matthew Cash of Ephrata; a half-brother, Jonathan Nagle of South Carolina and an aunt Terry Lynn McDonnell-Zook of East Earl. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Sandra Lee McDonnell of New Holland, and an uncle William James McDonnell of Ephrata.
