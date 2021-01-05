Ronald B. Styer, 72, of Rothsville, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, December 31, 2020. He was born in Lebanon to the late Peter and Marion (Spangler) Styer and was the husband of Marcia S. (McAllister) Styer.
Ron attended Salem UM Church, Rothsville for over 20 years, and had currently attended St. James Episcopal Church. He graduated from McCaskey High School. He served in the Army National Guard and had worked at Kerr Glass, Armstrong and King Elementary School. Ron was a life-long resident of Lancaster. He loved attending sporting events; Hershey hockey, Lancaster Barnstormers baseball and high school sports. He also enjoyed all the wonderful music Lancaster County had to offer.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by a daughter, Missy, wife of Jan Christen; two sons, Bryan Styer, Trevor Styer; seven grandchildren; three siblings, Cindy, Sandy and Jay.
A brief memorial service will be held outside on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 10 AM, at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, followed by a graveside service at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, with Rev. Shayna Watson officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions in Ron's memory may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »